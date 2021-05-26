Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

