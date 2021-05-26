Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

