Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,565,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

