Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XM. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

NYSE:XM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.