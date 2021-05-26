Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,220,614 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $216.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

