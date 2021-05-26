Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

