Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,308 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

