Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.