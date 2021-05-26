Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 26.5% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $64,976.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,670.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.21 or 0.07254176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $755.30 or 0.01953175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00502883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00198295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00671670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00461652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00399624 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,053,054 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.