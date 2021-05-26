Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 13,200 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,328.32.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

