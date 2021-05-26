QuickSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $155.99 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $155.99 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $976.44 or 0.02483270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00344831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00182566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00825230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00032599 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

