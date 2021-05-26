Quinsam Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Update

Quinsam Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

QCAAF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Quinsam Capital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

