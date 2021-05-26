QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.88 million.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,396. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.