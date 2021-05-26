R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,631 over the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

