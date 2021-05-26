RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $566.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 705,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

