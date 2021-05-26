Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 195.05% from the stock’s current price.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $18.98 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 121,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,906,347 shares of company stock worth $31,992,177 over the last three months.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

