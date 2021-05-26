Raise Market Cap Tops $104,463.64 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Raise has a market cap of $104,463.64 and approximately $155.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00019341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.01038775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.35 or 0.09865181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00092806 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

