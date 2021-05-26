Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.00

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge.

