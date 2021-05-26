RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €559.22 ($657.91).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of RAA stock traded up €2.80 ($3.29) on Wednesday, hitting €753.00 ($885.88). 16,164 shares of the stock traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €720.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €733.90.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

