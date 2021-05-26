Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 40,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

