Raymond James Comments on Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE CFF opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$110.76 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

