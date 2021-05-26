Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,225 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. 29,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,407. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

