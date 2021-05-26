Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. 92,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,407. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

