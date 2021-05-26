Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RLGY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of RLGY opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.79. Realogy has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 652.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,853 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 619,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 641,498 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

