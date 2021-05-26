Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

