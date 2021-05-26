Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 2.9%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.57 and last traded at $123.66. Approximately 7,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

