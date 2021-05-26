Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortive (FTV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortive (NYSE: FTV):

5/26/2021 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/26/2021 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenues remained strong in the quarter. Both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have performed well. Moreover, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its cloud market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain key growth catalysts for the company. However, the company is being impacted by a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

4/19/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 1,654,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,430,266 shares of company stock worth $103,451,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

