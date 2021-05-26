Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TUI (TUI)

TUI (LON: TUI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2021 – TUI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – TUI had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 321 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TUI was given a new GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – TUI had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/1/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of LON TUI traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 434.20 ($5.67). 1,746,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,343. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TUI AG has a 1-year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 407.44.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

