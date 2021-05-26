RED Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $179,640.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00500791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

