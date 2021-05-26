Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. 18,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,407. The stock has a market cap of $564.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

