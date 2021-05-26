RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00079034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00951526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.04 or 0.09795763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00091357 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

