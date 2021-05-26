Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the April 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RBZHF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Reebonz has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

