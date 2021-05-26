Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 90.34 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.59. The company has a market capitalization of £389.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Several research firms have commented on RGL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

