Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.53. 2,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $628.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.