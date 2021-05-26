renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $40,167.57 on Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $40,167.57 or 0.99874870 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $445.69 million and approximately $74.32 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00080729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00973489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.36 or 0.10001420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00092132 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,096 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.