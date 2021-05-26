Render Token (RNDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.98 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001718 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $103.90 million and $5.98 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,554,649 coins and its circulating supply is 156,553,684 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

