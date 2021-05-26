ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of SOL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 34,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,912. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $613.78 million, a P/E ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReneSola by 302.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

