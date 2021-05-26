ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $8.03. ReneSola shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 5,826 shares.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $71,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

