Request Market Cap Reaches $75.94 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $75.94 million and $1.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

