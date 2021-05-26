Reviewing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nevro and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 2 11 0 2.85 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $188.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.16% -23.26% -11.33% Merit Medical Systems 0.44% 10.74% 6.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nevro and Merit Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $362.05 million 14.39 -$83.07 million ($2.47) -60.66 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 3.67 -$9.84 million $1.65 38.30

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nevro has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Nevro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, swab and collection systems, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, advanced over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

