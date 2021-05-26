RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.37

Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.37 and traded as low as $22.32. RGC Resources shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 7,657 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the first quarter worth $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.