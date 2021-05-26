Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $28,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 82.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 834.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 300,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,021,000 after buying an additional 127,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $320.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

