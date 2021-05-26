Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,972 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

