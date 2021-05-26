Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.61 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

