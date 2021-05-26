Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $235.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.99 and a 12 month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

