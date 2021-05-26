Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.83 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Camden Property Trust worth $30,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Shares of CPT opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 111.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $125.96.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

