Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,527 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Abiomed worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day moving average is $306.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

