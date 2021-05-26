RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of RLI opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

