ROAD (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0029

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $229,823.19 and $16,525.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00354013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00186914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.60 or 0.00841515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00031769 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

