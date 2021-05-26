Rob Roy Sells 100,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Switch stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 2,897,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Switch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Switch by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Switch by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

